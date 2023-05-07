Juventus moved up to second in Serie A on Sunday after a 2-0 win at fellow Champions League chasers Atalanta, whose fans racially abused Juve goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic.

England youth international Iling-Junior netted 55 minutes into his first start in Italy’s top flight before Vlahovic finished the job deep in stoppage time.

He then goaded a section of the home supporters after being targetted with racist chants, earning himself a booking for his troubles.

Juve are two points ahead of Lazio who were beaten at AC Milan on Saturday and, as things stand, have a good chance of making the Champions League next season.

