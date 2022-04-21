Holders Juventus booked their spot in next month’s Italian Cup final against Inter with a 2-0 win over Fiorentina in their semi-final, second leg in Turin on Wednesday to advance 3-0 on aggregate.

Juventus lost their Serie A crown last season to Inter Milan and also fell to an Italian Super Cup defeat by their northern rivals in January.

Sitting fourth in Serie A, Juventus’s hopes of avoiding a season without a trophy for the first time since 2011 will likely be played out at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on May 11.

