French World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba has returned to Serie A side Juventus on a free transfer, the Italian giants announced on their website on Monday.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a highly successful first spell at Juventus (2012-16) before Manchester United swooped to sign him for a then record 105 million euros ($106 million).

“Paul is back in Turin,” Juventus said on their website below a photo of a grinning Pogba in a Juventus shirt.

“He left as a boy and returns as a man and a champion.

“But there is one thing that has not changed — the desire to write unforgettable pages of club history together once more.

“Pogba is back and we couldn’t be happier.”

