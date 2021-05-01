Andrea Pirlo insisted Saturday he was calm about his job as Juventus coach as the Italian champions’ nine-year reign nears its end.

Inter are set to deny Juve a 10th consecutive crown with the Turin giants now battling for a Champions League spot.

“I’m calm concerning my work,” the 41-year-old former Italy World Cup winner told a press conference before Sunday’s league game at Udinese.

Inter can seal the ‘Scudetto’ this weekend, with Juventus sitting fourth, 13 points behind the leaders, with five games to play.

