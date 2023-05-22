Juventus on Monday were given a 10-point deduction after a revision of their initial 15-point penalty inflicted on the club over illicit transfer activity.

The new sanction, announced by the Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) appeals court, dents Juventus’ hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, pushing them out of the top four with three matches remaining this season.

In April, Italy’s highest sporting court, the Sports Guarantee Board, revoked Juve’s 15-point penalty inflicted by the FIGC’s appeals court and sent the case for a new judgement.

It asked the appeals court to revise punishments handed down to the club and some key figures, including former vice-chairman Pavel Nedved.

