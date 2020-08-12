Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt will miss the start of next season after undergoing shoulder surgery which will sideline him for three months, the club said Wednesday.

De Ligt spent his 21st birthday undergoing "stabilisation surgery on his right shoulder" in Rome, the club said, adding that the procedure was "a complete success".

"The estimated recovery time is approximately three months," Juventus said with the new season set to get underway on September 19.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.