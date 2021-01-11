Paula Dybala has been ruled out for up to 20 days after suffering a knee ligament injury during Juventus' weekend win over Sassuolo, the Italian champions revealed on Monday.

In a statement, Juventus said that Argentina forward Dybala had undergone examinations at the club's medical centre which revealed injury to "the medial collateral ligament of the left knee with recovery times of approximately 15/20 days".

Dybala was substituted three minutes before the break in the 3-1 win in Turin which keeps Juve in the the hunt for 10th straight Serie A title.

