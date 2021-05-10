Juventus could be kicked out of Serie A if they continue with their plans of taking part in a European League, the Italian federation president Gabriela Gravina warned on Monday.

The current Italian champions are one of three teams who have stuck to their plans of forming a European Super League along with Spanish duo Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Such stance has inevitably generated the ire of UEFA who are planning to punish the three clubs, with exclusion from the Champions League for the next two seasons being one of the suggested sanctions.

