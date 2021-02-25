Italian champions Juventus on Thursday reported losses of 113.7 million euros ($139 million) for the first half of the current financial year, more than double the deficit for the same period the previous season largely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest figures compare to losses of 50.3 million euros in the first half of the club’s 2019/20 financial year, which runs from July 1 to June 30.

“The first half of the 2020/2021 financial year was heavily penalised by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent restrictive measures imposed by the authorities,” Juventus said of a season played with matches behind closed doors.

