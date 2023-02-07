Juventus' first objective is to stay in Serie A after a 15-point penalty for fraudulent transfers, coach Massimiliano Allegri said Monday.

The deduction, and three league matches without a win, have dropped Juventus from second in Serie A to 13th, 10 points above the relegation places.

"At the moment we have 23 points. We need to reach 40 points to save ourselves. It may make you smile, but that's how it is," Allegri told a press conference on the eve of a trip to Salernitana.

The Granata, who are 16th, would overtake Juventus and draw level with 12th-place Fiorentina with a victory.

"We must give ourselves mini-objectives and move forward one step at a time. First to catch the 12th team and then the other teams ahead of us," said Allegri, who also has an eye on two cup competitions.

"By doing this, we will win games. It will maintain a high intensity ahead of the Europa League and the Coppa Italia."

