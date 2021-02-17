Juventus will have to juggle their defence when they visit Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday in a round-of-16 first leg that will take Cristiano Ronaldo back to his native country.

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo told an online press conference on Tuesday that central defender Leonardo Bonucci and Argentine midfielder Paulo Dybala are out of the game but Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey will return to the squad.

“Ramsey is available, Dybala is not ready and Bonucci is out,” Pirlo said.

Juventus had already announced that Colombian wing-back Juan Cuadrado would miss the game after suffering a thigh injury.

Dybala, out since mid-January with a knee problem, has resumed training but “is not ready to play”, Pirlo said .

