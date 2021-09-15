Juventus got off to a winning start in the Champions League with a 3-0 cruise past Malmo on Tuesday which the Italians will hope kick-starts their season.

Juve came into their opening Group H fixture with just a point from their first three Serie A matches but Malmo were no match for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, who swept to victory in Sweden thanks to goals from Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

The thumping win puts Juve on top of the group, level on three points with European champions Chelsea who they face next in Turin in two weeks’ time.

