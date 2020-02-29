A Serie A clash between Juventus and Inter has been postponed to May as Italian authorities work to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.



The top-of-the-table match, scheduled for Sunday evening, was due to be played behind closed doors.



But on Saturday morning, Italian football authorities said that game as well as four other Serie A matches will now be played on May 13 instead.

Juventus currently sit on top of the Serie A table with 60 points, just one point more than second-placed Lazio. Inter are in third place, with 54.



The other games are Milan-Genoa, Parma-Spal, Sassuolo-Brescia and Udinese-Fiorentina. All of those games were initially going to be played without spectators present.

The postponed matches mean the Coppa Italia final will now be played on May 20 instead.

It is the second consecutive Seria A match day which has been postponed due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.



More to follow