Juventus legend and honorary president Giampiero Boniperti has died at the age of 92, the Serie A club announced.

“This is the news we never wanted to give you,” a Juventus official statement said.

“Today, 18 June 2021, we bid farewell to Giampiero Boniperti, who passed away in Turin at the age of 92. This emotion we are all feeling right now will not prevent us from thinking fondly of him for everything our President was and will always be in Juventus’ life.

“An indelible figure, who, as of today, is handed over to memory because he has been in the history of football for some time. Because when you express a thought, and that thought becomes part of the DNA of the club you have dedicated your life to, it means that your character has become its identity and way of being. Forever.”

