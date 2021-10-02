Juventus head into Saturday’s Turin derby in the unusual position of being behind city rivals Torino in the Serie A table, but have started to find some momentum in recent weeks.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side made a nightmare start to the season as they looked to regain the title which was lost to Inter Milan last term.

A five-match unbeaten run, capped by an impressive Champions League win over holders Chelsea in midweek, has raised hopes that the Old Lady have turned a corner.

