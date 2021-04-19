Shares in Juventus and Manchester United jumped on Monday after the clubs announced a breakaway European Super League with another 10 of football’s most powerful teams.

The Italian club’s shares rose by seven percent to 0.827 euros one hour after opening on the Milan stock market, after weeks of falling prices since it was eliminated from the Champions League in March.

Manchester United, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, was up more than five percent in pre-market trading.

