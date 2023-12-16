Juventus failed to take top spot in Serie A from Inter Milan on Friday as Albert Gudmundsson's second-half goal secured hosts Genoa a 1-1 draw.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juve closed the gap on Inter to one point but could fall four points adrift when the league leaders visit Lazio on Sunday.

"When you have to kill the opponent, it has to be done, when you have important chances, you have to score," Allegri told DAZN after his team extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

"It's an important point, let's continue the positive streak."

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com