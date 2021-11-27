Italy’s financial police have searched Juventus’ offices in a probe into player transfers, with prosecutors looking into potentially false information on the Serie A club’s balance sheets.

In a statement released late on Friday, the Turin public prosecutors office said they were investigating deals that took place over the past three seasons, and the way annual financial results between 2019 and this year had been formulated.

Juve are being investigated for making false communications to investors and issuing invoices for non-existent transactions, prosecutors said.

According to Italian media six Juve directors are under investigation, including chairman Andrea Agnelli, vice-chairman and former player Pavel Nedved, and former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is now at Tottenham Hotspur.

