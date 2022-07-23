Italian Serie A giants Juventus welcomed Paul Pogba back to the fold on Friday with a 2-0 friendly victory over Mexico’s Chivas Guadalajara in Las Vegas to launch their US tour.

French World Cup-winning midfielder Pogba joined Juventus this month on a free transfer after winding down his contract with Manchester United, who he joined in 216 for a then-record fee of 105 million euros.

The 29-year-old made his presence felt in coach Massimiliano Allegri’s starting 11 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

But it was Marco Da Graca that fired Juventus ahead from close range in the 10th minute after Federico Gatti’s header from a corner was parried by the Chivas goalkeeper.

Mattia Compagnon added a second goal in the 80th minute after Tommaso Barbieri’s solo run into the area ended with his blocked shot veering straight to his teammate.

