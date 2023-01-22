Juventus are in deep turmoil after being hit with a massive points deduction for what the Italian Football Federation ruled was transfer trickery on the part of the country’s biggest football club.

Docked 15 points in Serie A, their sporting director Federico Cherubini banned for 16 months and facing a potential criminal trial into alleged accounting offences, Juve’s season will now be dominated by off-field events.

Why were Juventus docked points?

Juve were found guilty of managing capital gains from transfers to artificially benefit their balance sheet.

It was a charge of which they and other clubs including Serie A leaders Napoli were cleared by the FIGC tribunal last year after it was ruled it was impossible to pin down the objective value of a footballer.

However prosecutors at the country’s football federation (FIGC) convinced the governing body’s tribunal to reopen the sporting trial on the basis of evidence from a separate criminal investigation carried out in Turin.

