Juventus have sacked Andrea Pirlo after one season at the club, the Serie A club said.

Speculation has been rife in the last two days that the former Italian champions were set for a change of the guard with Pirlo making way for his former coach Massimiliano Allegri who has agreed terms on a deal with the Bianconeri.

“Thank you, Andrea. These are the first words that all of us need to say at the end of this special experience together,” said Juventus in a statement.

“A few months ago, Andrea Pirlo, an icon of world football, began his new adventure, his first as a coach.

