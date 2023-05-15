Juventus consolidated second place in Serie A with Sunday’s 2-0 win over sinking Cremonese, while yet another injury forced Paul Pogba out of his first competitive start in over a year.

Nicolo Fagioli and Gleison Bremer netted the crucial goals which moved Juve three points ahead of third-placed Inter and strengthed their hopes of Champions League football next season.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are eight points ahead of AC Milan in fifth but their top four ambitions hinge on a tribunal ruling on alleged illicit transfer activity later this month.

Last month Juve had a 15-point deduction inflicted in January revoked, with Italy’s top sporting court asking the Italian Football Federation’s court of appeal to revise their original decision.

There is the serious risk of a new points punishment which could knock them out of the top four.

