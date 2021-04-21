Shares in Juventus plunged by more than 10 percent on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Manchester United after their Super League project with some of Europe’s top football clubs collapsed.

The Italian club’s shares had reached their highest level since September on the announcement of the project, at 0.911 euros on Monday, but fell as all six English clubs withdrew following a furious backlash from fans and football authorities.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta