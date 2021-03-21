Juventus’s hopes of winning a 10th consecutive Serie A title took another blow on Sunday with a 1-0 loss to lowly Benevento.

Argentine forward Adolfo Gaich scored the only goal after 69 minutes following a bad pass across the penalty area from Juventus midfielder Arthur.

Andrea Pirlo’s side stay third, 10 points behind Inter Milan whose match against Sassuolo was postponed because of a Covid outbreak at the league leaders.

