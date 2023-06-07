Juventus has signalled that it wants to exit the European Super League project but denied that it was threatened by football governing body UEFA.

The Italian football giants said late on Tuesday that it has written to Real Madrid and Barcelona, the two other clubs still committed to the ESL plan, to discuss a potential exit from the project.

It issued the statement after Spanish media reported that Juventus had quit the project. Juventus said that while it has not withdrawn, it would be speaking to Real Madrid and Barcelona about an exit.

“Juventus will proceed with any communications due under the law following the outcome of the discussions and evaluations (regarding a potential exit),” the club said.

Spanish media outlets Marca and AS had reported that Juventus opted to quit the ESL after UEFA threatened the club with a multi-year ban from its European competitions. Juventus denied that in its statement.

“Much of the version published by the media about the contents of the communication (including any reference to alleged threats of potential sanctions by UEFA) are not true,” the club said.

