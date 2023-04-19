Juventus have won their appeal against a one-match stand closure for their fans racially abusing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday.

Fans will be allowed in the lower tier of the Allianz Stadium’s South Stand for Sunday night’s clash with Serie A leaders Napoli after the decision by the FIGC’s appeals court.

The FIGC did not say why Juve had won their appeal.

