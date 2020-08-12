Malta international Nicole Sciberras has been included in the Juventus Women squad that will be heading to France for a pre-season tournament in Lyon.

Sciberras, 19, has been reconfirmed by the Bianconere for another season with the Primavera team following last year’s spell which saw her help the U-19 side clinch the Viareggio Women’s Tournament after beating the likes of Roma and Fiorentina in the process.

