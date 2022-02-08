Giorgio Chiellini is a doubt for Juventus’ Champions League trip to Villarreal in two week’s time after the Serie A club announced on Tuesday their captain had picked up a calf injury.
In a statement, Juve said that scans revealed “a low-grade lesion of the deep musculature of the left calf”, suffered during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Verona.
Juve did not say for how long Italy captain Chiellini would be out, but the 37-year-old is expected to be on the sidelines for around three weeks.
