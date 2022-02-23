Weston McKennie has suffered fractures to his left foot, Juventus told AFP on Wednesday, after the American international was forced off during his team’s 1-1 Champions League draw at Villarreal.

Midfielder McKennie was substituted with nine minutes remaining of the last 16 first leg on Tuesday after being tackled by Pervis Estupinan and a club source told AFP he had fractured his “second and third metatarsals”.

Further updates on his condition will come later on Wednesday but Italian media report the 23-year-old will be out for at least two months.

McKennie has played 28 times in all competitions for Juve this season, scoring four goals.

