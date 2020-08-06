On the verge of being sold to Manchester United last summer, Paulo Dybala is once again Juventus’ talisman as the newly-crowned Italian champions race to get him ready for their Champions League showdown with Lyon.

This time last year Dybala, 26, looked to be the counterweight in Romelu Lukaku’s transfer to Turin but has since re-established himself as the fulcrum of Juve’s attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring 16 goals in all competitions and setting up 14 more.

