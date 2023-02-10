Juventus host Fiorentina in one of Italian football's most enduring and fiery rivalries on Sunday but once again the focus is on the off-field matters looming over their troubled campaign.

Juve are back in the top half of the Serie A table after Tuesday's 3-0 cruise past Salernitana, boosted by star striker Dusan Vlahovic putting his injury problems behind him with a nicely taken brace, his first goals for the Turin giants since mid-October.

But their season has been severely compromised by the 15-point penalty inflicted last month for what the Italian Football Federation ruled was illicit transfer activity designed to artificially boost their accounts, with the 'Old Lady' 13 points away from the Champions League positions.

