Juventus made a splash in the January transfer window when they snatched hot prospect Dusan Vlahovic and Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, but their arrival has yet to provide the hoped-for boost ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League visit to Villarreal.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side travel to Spain as the only Italian side with a realistic hope of making the last eight after Inter Milan were beaten 2-0 at the San Siro by Liverpool on Wednesday.

However they go into the first leg of their last 16 tie in unsure form, with results and above all performances that have left fans unsatisfied with Allegri’s first season back in black and white.

Vlahovic arrived at Juve to great fanfare after joining from Fiorentina for an initial fee of 70 million euros ($80.2 million), with Zakaria arriving three days later on deadline day.

