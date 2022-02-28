Denis Zakaria has been ruled out of action for around three weeks with a thigh problem, Juventus said on Monday as their injury list continues to grow.
In a statement Juve said that Zakaria’s “expected recovery time is approximately 20 days” after injuring a tendon in his left thigh.
Switzerland midfielder Zakaria, 25, was substituted not long before half-time in Juve’s 3-2 win at Empoli on Saturday, the latest casualty for coach Massimiliano Allegri to deal with.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us