Denis Zakaria has been ruled out of action for around three weeks with a thigh problem, Juventus said on Monday as their injury list continues to grow.

In a statement Juve said that Zakaria’s “expected recovery time is approximately 20 days” after injuring a tendon in his left thigh.

Switzerland midfielder Zakaria, 25, was substituted not long before half-time in Juve’s 3-2 win at Empoli on Saturday, the latest casualty for coach Massimiliano Allegri to deal with.

