K-9 Urban Search and Rescue Malta recently organised an EU Host Nation Support Exercise in collaboration and with the full support of Civil Protection Malta and the Minister for Home Affairs, Security, Reforms and Equality.

The two-day event brought together participants from various countries, including Malta, Slovakia, Sweden and Norway, to simulate a disaster scenario and enhance their skills in search and rescue operations.

One of the key highlights of the event was the participation of 12 foreign dogs and their handlers, who brought their expertise and skills to the exercise. The 12 foreign dogs were assisted by another 10 Maltese dogs, including the CPD K9 Unit. The combination of foreign and Maltese dogs helped to create a comprehensive search and rescue team that could tackle any emergency situation.

The exercise involved sessions during both day and night, ensuring that the participants were well prepared to handle any emergency situation.

K-9 Urban Search and Rescue Malta is proud to have played a crucial role in organising this event and bringing together participants from different countries. This exercise not only strengthens the partnership and collaboration between different countries but also enhances the skills and expertise of the search and rescue teams, they said.

The main sponsors were Liv Tove Oppedal, Borg Cardona Pet Supplies, Royal Canin Malta, Porsche − Malta and Continental Cars Ltd, as well as Dhalia Real Estate Services, APS Bank, GSD Marketing Ltd, San Ġwann Scouts Group, Heritage Malta, Greta Caruana Smith, Malta International Airport-Security Department, Government Veterinary Department inspectors, James Caterers, K-9 vet Robert Schembri, Patrick Farrugia, head of the Emergency Department, Stephen Vella, Visit Malta, Sharon Borg Cesareo and James Bonnici.