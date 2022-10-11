Marathon runner Philemon Kacheran was banned for three years on Monday for testing positive for excess levels of testosterone, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said, making him the 20th Kenyan athlete to be sanctioned this year.

Kacheran, 30, who finished fifth in the 2021 Berlin marathon was initially suspended in July and dropped from the Kenyan national marathon team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Kacheram’s suspension came only six days after compatriot Lawrence Cherono, the 2019 Chicago and Boston marathon champion, was prevented from competing in the World athletics championships in Oregon, also for a doping offence.

