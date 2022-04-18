Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn on Sunday slammed the “cowardly” social media attacks on head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who received 450 death threats via Instagram following their Champions League exit.

“What is going on with people who send anonymous death threats?” Kahn said on a Sport1 talk show.

“There is nothing more cowardly than discrediting and belittling other people anonymously.”

Kahn said the club are considering how to “put a stop to” the sort of abuse aimed at Nagelsmann after Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League by Villarreal last week in the quarter-finals.

