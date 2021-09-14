Malta Triathlon Federation athlete Kai Azzopardi, who also forms part of the Malta Youth Olympic Programme, was one of 20 European athletes who was recently selected by the Pho3nix Foundation to attend this inaugural fully funded, Pho3nix Futures Programme training Camp in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Athletes taking part in this mentorship programme were from 14 different European countries and practicing different sports.

Founder and ambassador of Pho3nix Foundation, Sebastian Kulczyk, set up this foundation for the love of sport.

This training camp was hosted by four-time triathlon World Champion Chris McCormack and co-hosted by Olympian track and field athlete John Steffensen.

