Team Malta’s commitments at the Commonwealth Youth Games came to an end on Tuesday, when Kai Azzopardi and Keira Attard competed in the Triathlon Mixed Relay event held at Buccoo Beach Facility, in Tobago.

Following their good results earlier this week, attention was focused on Kai Azzopardi and Keira Attard who finished in eighth place among 19 teams, in what was a hotly-contested competition.

With sea temperatures reaching 27.9 degrees and land temperatures reaching 31 degrees, conditions were considerably tough. However, both Azzopardi and Attard showed their mettle giving a composed and determined performance throughout.

Azzopardi and Attard completed the race in 44 minutes and 12 seconds, just a gap of 3 minutes and 14 seconds separating them from the winning team – Australia – who showed from the start they were a force to be reckoned with.

