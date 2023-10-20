LOKOMOTIV NANO 10

SIRENS 16

(4-3, 1-3, 2-3, 3-7)

Sirens ASC made it two wins out of two when they eased past Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Nanov in the LEN Challenger Cup in Bourgas, Bulgaria, on Friday.

It was another battling performance from the women’s waterpolo champions who showed great heart to overcome their Bulgarians opponents and maintain their perfect record in the competition after they had beaten British side Otter Swimming Club on Thursday.

Aurelien Cousin’s girls have maintained their perfect record in the competition and need another win from their remaining two matches, against Portuguese side Clube Fluvial Portuense, on Saturday, or Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade, on Sunday to progress to the next round of the competition.

Kaia Agius was Sirens’ star performer when she netted no less than seven goals.

The Maltese side were off to a brisk start as goals from Denise Micallef and Kaia Agius put them two goals ahead.

