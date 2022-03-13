Maltese youth player Kailey Willis put herself on the scoresheet twice as her Hellas Verona U-19’s side scored a big win in the Verona derby.
In fact, Hellas Verona eased past Chievo Verona Women 13-1 in the Primavera – Girone 1, as they cement their Scudetto play-off spot in fourth place with 29 points.
On the other hand, the Malta women players based in Serie B Femminile were all on the losing end in Sunday’s slate of fixtures.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us