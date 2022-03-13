Maltese youth player Kailey Willis put herself on the scoresheet twice as her Hellas Verona U-19’s side scored a big win in the Verona derby.

In fact, Hellas Verona eased past Chievo Verona Women 13-1 in the Primavera – Girone 1, as they cement their Scudetto play-off spot in fourth place with 29 points.

On the other hand, the Malta women players based in Serie B Femminile were all on the losing end in Sunday’s slate of fixtures.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.