Last updated 9.13am

The Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in southern Ukraine was partially destroyed on Tuesday, with Moscow and Kyiv accusing each other of being responsible.

Rising water levels were reported in several areas near the dam as expectations built over Ukraine's long-awaited offensive against Russian forces.

"Kakhovka hydroelectric plant. Another war crime committed by Russian terrorists. The president has convened the National Security Council," the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram.

Kyiv accused Moscow of destroying the dam in order to slow down a Ukrainian offensive, saying the consequences were "already catastrophic".

"The terrorists' goal is obvious -- to create obstacles for the offensive actions of the armed forces," Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said.

The Kakhovka dam, seized at the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, notably supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

"Multiple strikes targeted the Kakhovka dam" overnight in Nova Kakhovka, the head of the city's Moscow-backed administration, Vladimir Leontiev said, claiming they had destroyed the dam's gate valves and caused an "uncontrollable" flow of water.

Built on the Dnipro River in 1956, during the Soviet era, the structure is partly made of concrete and partly of earth. It is one of the largest pieces of infrastructure of its kind in Ukraine.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Ukraine's Kherson military administration said several villages were "completely or partially flooded" and evacuations from the area had begun.

"About 16,000 people are in the critical zone on the right bank of the Kherson region," Prokudin said, adding that there was flooding in eight areas along the Dnipro River.

Threat to nuclear plant

The destruction of the dam poses a threat to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which relies on its water for cooling.

The situation at the facility is currently under control, Ukraine's state atomic power agency.

"Water from the Kakhovka Reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP," Energoatom said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

"Right now the station's cooling pond is full: as of 8am, the water level is 16.6 meters, which is sufficient for the station's needs."