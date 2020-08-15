Ħamrun Spartans’ bid to sign defender Alex Kakuba is on the verge of collapsing after the Ugandan has had a change of heart and informed the Reds that he will not accept their offer of joining the Premier League club.

Reports earlier this week had said that the Spartans had agreed terms with Kakuba and the Portugal-based player was expected to arrive in Malta this weekend to put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

