Bojan Kaljevic has bid farewell to Valletta FC after the Montenegrin striker reached an agreement with the Premier League club to rescind his contract.

“Today was my last day in FC Valletta. It was a pleasure to play for one of the biggest club in Malta. I wish to my team mates and the club good luck in the future,” Kaljevic said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta