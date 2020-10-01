MOSTA 3
Kaljevic 64, 86, 90 pen
BALZAN 3
Jalu 5, 14
Farrugia 53og
Bojan Kaljevic’s second-half hat-trick cancelled Balzan’s three-goal lead as Mosta produced a stunning fightback to earn a draw.
Yet, most of the talk after the match was focused on a decision made by the match officials when Mosta were allowed to kick-off twice in the game.
