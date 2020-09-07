Veteran forward Bojan Kaljevic has returned to Mosta FC on the day he was supposed to be confirmed as a Nadur Youngsters player.

The Montenegrin had agreed to sign a contract with the Gozitan side after an agreement between the two parties, as well as his former employers Valletta FC. However, it has now emerged that the player refused to sign at the last minute and becomes a Mosta player once again, after having been brought by the Blues back in 2013.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta