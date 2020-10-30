After suffering back-to-back defeats to Gżira United and Hibernians, an early by Bojan Kaljevic was enough for Mosta to beat Santa Lucia 1-0.

Friday’s victory puts the Blues level on points with Sta Lucia despite having a game in hand.

Mosta created the better chances throughout the 90 minutes but found their former goalkeeper Andreas Vella in fine form for Santa Lucia.

Congolese international goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi was making his debut for Mosta. His inclusion was one of three changes from the team which lost to Hibernians as he replaced Yves Bitseki Moto with Duane Bonnici and Jonas Rodrigues Ekani making way for Takanori Yokochi and Liam Portelli.

On the other hand, for Santa Lucia, Izaias Junio Duarte stepped in for the suspended Jamie Zerafa.

