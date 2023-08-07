Historic Villa Portelli, the official residence of the head of the Royal Navy in Malta up to 1979, has been handed over to Heritage Malta for restoration and use an an exhibition and events venue.

The villa, on one side of Kalkara Creek, was built early in the 19th century by Sir Agostino Portelli, the founder of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, and named after him.

It became the official residence of the Malta Flag Officer during the second world war and retained the role right up to 1979 when the last commander of British Forces Malta, Rear Admiral O.N.A. Cecil, left the villa for the last time. For a time it was the seat of the Maritime Institute of Malta but was neglected for many years.

Prime Minister Robert Abela visited the building on Monday, saying the plan is for the villa and its large garden to be used for community purposes and for recreation and education.

The prime minister is shown around Villa Portelli by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici.

The villa is located on one side of Kalkara Creek, close to the former Bighi Hospital. Its planned uses by Heritage Malta include an exhibition of restoration of traditional Maltese boats.

The €3m restoration project will include repairs to damage caused by a storm last February