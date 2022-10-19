What was once a former military cemetery in Kalkara has now been transformed into a garden that is powered completely by solar energy.

The garden, Ġnien ir-Rnella, has now been equipped with solar panels to generate electricity for its lighting and irrigation system.

It was re-inaugurated on Wednesday by Environment minister Miriam Dalli, along with Kalkara mayor Wayne Aquilina.

The project was announced last year, and Dalli described it as Malta's first "carbon-neutral" garden.

The €1 million project includes solar panels built within the paving, four water reservoirs, a drinking fountain, smart solar bins, which notify their administrators when they are full, and smart benches.

The Coca Cola foundation is helping to finance the project.

The first "carbon-neutral garden" comes three years after Malta's first eco-park, located within the President's Kitchen Garden, opened its doors to children.

That park is fully sustainable through solar, wind and kinetic energy, created by the children themselves.

The €800,000 project by the Office of the President and the Energy Ministry, had also seen the installation of a system that collects rainwater to be used for the garden’s plants and trees.

Speaking during Wednesday's inauguration, Dalli said she hopes Ġnien ir-Rnella will be the first of many other eco-gardens and parks to pop up around the island.

The smart-benches found in the garden. Photo: Environment Ministry

“This garden now has a new life and function,” Dalli said.

She said the ministry will provide more open spaces for families to enjoy and ensure that such spaces run on renewable energy.

Aquilina pointed out that the need for more open green spaces was stressed by many during home visits.

The next step is now for the council to find ways and means to provide more open spaces, he said adding that projects were to be announced in the coming weeks.

Solar paving at the garden. This will generate the necessary electricity for the park. Photo: Environment Ministry