Daichi Kamada handed Napoli the first defeat of their title defence on Saturday with the winning goal in Lazio’s eventful 2-1 win in Naples.

Japan midfielder Kamada lashed in his first goal for Lazio since signing from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer in the 52nd minute to give Lazio their first points of the season.

Luis Alberto netted Lazio’s opener in a deserved win which lifted Maurizio Sarri’s side from the relegation zone and into mid-table.

Lazio were unlucky not to win by more at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as they had two further goals from Mattia Zaccagni and Matteo Guendouzi ruled out for offside.

Piotr Zielinski levelled for Napoli almost immediately after Luis Alberto’s 30th minute opener but the hosts did very little once Kamada put Lazio in front.

