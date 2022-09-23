Daichi Kamada and Kaoru Mitoma scored the goals as Japan defeated the United States 2-0 in a World Cup warm-up friendly on Friday.

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Kamada punished a US defensive lapse on 24 minutes while Brighton’s Mitoma added a second minutes from-full time in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Mitoma’s 88th-minute goal sealed a deserved victory for Japan, who face Germany, Spain and Costa Rica in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar.

